Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 170,346 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

