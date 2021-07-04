Robinson Value Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $192.58. 770,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.