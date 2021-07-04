Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 13,307 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,508,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,532. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

