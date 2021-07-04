Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 1,979 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,925. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

