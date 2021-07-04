Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 2,055 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 1,436,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,037. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

