Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 8,204 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 2,835,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

