Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,868,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,544. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

