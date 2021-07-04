Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $168.50. 2,029,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

