Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

