Rocket Pool Trading 26.1% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00026958 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $98.27 million and $1.38 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

