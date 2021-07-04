Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $430.32 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

