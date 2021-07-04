Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.