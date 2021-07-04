Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0992 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $993,967.14 and approximately $321,329.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

