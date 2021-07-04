RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $35,328.07 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $35,328.07 or 0.99502943 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $71.39 million and approximately $96,263.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,021 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

