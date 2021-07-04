RTW Investments LP Acquires 27,804 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up about 1.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 0.60% of Guardant Health worth $93,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

GH stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,343,695. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

