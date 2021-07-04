RTW Investments LP Grows Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 6.19% of Agenus worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agenus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agenus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

