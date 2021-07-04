RTW Investments LP Has $64.16 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 757,991 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 3.36% of MacroGenics worth $64,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 433,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,010. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.