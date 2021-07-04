RTW Investments LP Invests $39.02 Million in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,018,000. RTW Investments LP owned 2.05% of Genetron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genetron by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genetron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. 334,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.