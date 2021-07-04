RTW Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.47% of Scholar Rock worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

SRRK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,195. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

