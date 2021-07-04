RTW Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

RTW Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,188 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.39% of Berkeley Lights worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

