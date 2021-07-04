Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Achieves $54,639.99

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Rupee has a total market cap of $54,639.99 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 54% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059540 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,799,500 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

