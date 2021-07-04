S4FE Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $248,296.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, S4FE has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00804206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.53 or 0.08075635 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

