SAFE DEAL Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $269,443.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.76 or 1.00012062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 651,725 coins and its circulating supply is 624,583 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

