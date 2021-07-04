Safe Haven Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 496.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.65 or 0.00917892 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

