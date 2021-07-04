SAFE2 (SAFE2) Trading 42.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

