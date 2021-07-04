SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $8,608.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,884.79 or 1.00181017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00034956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.80 or 0.01254391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00388336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00399122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005988 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004989 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

