SafeMoon Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.47 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $16.47 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

