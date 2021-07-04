Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $5,534,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $114.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

