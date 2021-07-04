SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.