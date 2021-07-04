Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.75.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

