Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Purchases C$23,076.21 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.16 per share, with a total value of C$23,076.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at C$23,076.21.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, William Wignall bought 8,344 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00.

On Friday, May 28th, William Wignall bought 7,800 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$24,960.00.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.36. The company had a trading volume of 280,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.14 million and a P/E ratio of 67.20. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.27 million. Research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

