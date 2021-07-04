Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 593.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUVPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $494.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.48. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $332.26 and a one year high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

