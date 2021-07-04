Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

