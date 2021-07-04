Savix (SVX) Price Hits $4.60 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00013188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $298,286.68 and approximately $67,633.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 110,346 coins and its circulating supply is 64,834 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.