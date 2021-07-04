SBank 1-Day Volume Hits $9,055.00 (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, SBank has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a market cap of $196,115.41 and $9,055.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SBank

SBank is a coin. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,774 coins. SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com . SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

