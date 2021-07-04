Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

