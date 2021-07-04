Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.79 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

