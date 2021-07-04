Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

