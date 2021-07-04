Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SWM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,571. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 189,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
