Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SWM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,571. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 189,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.