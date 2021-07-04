Secret Hits 24-Hour Volume of $879,219.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Secret has a market capitalization of $75.09 million and approximately $879,219.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00396400 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.01258074 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,525,168 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

