Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Seneca Foods worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $578,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,137 shares of company stock valued at $256,357. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.74 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

