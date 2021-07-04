Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $296,227.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $75.83 million and approximately $296,227.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

