Serum (SRM) Price Tops $3.43

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00009673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $171.74 million and $40.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

