Sessia (KICKS) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $462,659.69 and $17,586.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

