SF Capital Trading Down 2% This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $90,164.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.