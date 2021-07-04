SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $113.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the highest is $114.88 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $975.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

