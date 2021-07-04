SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $122.89 and a 1 year high of $170.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

