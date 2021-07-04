SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SIVB opened at $565.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.03. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

