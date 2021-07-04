SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

