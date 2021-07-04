SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 1,978.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Immunovant worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $629,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $17,596,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 1,243.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

